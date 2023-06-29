Step One Automotive Group Celebrates Successful Grand Opening of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Step One Automotive Group is thrilled to announce the successful Grand Opening of the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Andalusia dealership, held on Thursday, June 22. The event was a resounding triumph, thanks to the overwhelming support and participation of the Andalusia community.









The festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m., officiated by the esteemed members of the Andalusia Chamber of Commerce. Joining in the celebration were approximately 250 esteemed guests, including community members and Step One Automotive Group employees.

Highlighting the significance of giving back, a special check presentation took place during the celebration. Step One Automotive Group presented a contribution to the Full Tummy Project, in support of their ongoing efforts to provide essential services to the children of Covington County.

The Grand Opening ceremony provided an opportunity for attendees to explore the newly renovated Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Andalusia dealership. The occasion marked just the beginning of the remarkable community moments that are set to unfold at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Andalusia.

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who joined us for this momentous occasion," said Maureen Bierman, Director of Marketing at Step One Automotive Group. "The overwhelming response and warm reception from the community have affirmed our commitment to delivering exceptional automotive experiences and fostering meaningful connections with our customers."

