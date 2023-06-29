Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) announces a Notice of Special Meeting.

Notice is given that a Special Meeting (Meeting) of Besra Gold Inc (the Company) will be held on Tuesday 25 July 2023, commencing at 10:00 am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) being 24 July 2023, commencing at 8:00 pm Canada Eastern Standard Time. The Meeting will be held at Eora, Level 35 Tower Two, International Towers Sydney, 200 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo, NSW 2000.

Please follow the links to the Notice of Meeting announcement and Proxy Form.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

For further information:

John Seton

Executive Director

Email: john @besra.com

James Hamilton (North America)

Investor Relations Services

Mobile: +1-416-471-4494

Email: jim@besra.com

