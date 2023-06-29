Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("Sabre Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2023. A total of 20,715,684 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 28.7% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:

Description Outcome Votes For Votes Against Set Number of Directors at Five Carried 20,411,493 304,190 Election of Directors Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld

Andrew Elinesky Carried 15,940,721 2,598,703 Claudio Ciavarella Carried 17,868,501 670,923 Tony Lesiak Carried 16,379,658 2,159,766 Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 13,952,201 4,587,223 Stefan Spears Carried 15,965,597 2,573,827 Appointment of Auditor Carried 20,484,281 231,402

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold's two advanced projects have approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

