The casino and sportsbook celebrates Canadian spirit with its Summer of Spoils promotion

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar," or the "Company"), whose Slapshot Media Inc. ("Slapshot") subsidiary, which is providing managed services to Spreads.ca, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak, is proud to unveil its 'Summer of Spoils' event with hot offers and cool rewards for players in Canada (excluding Ontario) to enjoy all summer long. Packed with thrilling bonuses and exclusive rewards, Summer of Spoils promises to be the ultimate destination for sports betting and casino enthusiasts.

Kicking off in time for the Canada Day weekend, the program pays homage to the Canadian roots of Spreads.ca and NorthStar Gaming. Built in Canada, Spreads.ca takes a fan-first approach and provides a trusted, local, and engaging customer experience.

Running all summer long, the Summer of Spoils promotion offers a wide range of exciting incentives to keep players entertained and rewarded. From weekly bonuses to boosted odds and free spins, Summer of Spoils promises an unparalleled experience for all gaming enthusiasts. Throughout the summer, Spreads.ca will also surprise players with exclusive perks and rewards. These surprises are designed to enhance the gaming experience, providing players with unexpected opportunities to boost their winnings and enjoy memorable moments.

For a limited time over an extended Canada Day long weekend (June 28 - July 2), players can take advantage of the following deals available exclusively on Spreads.ca:

100% Deposit Match Bonus up to $300 for new players

50% Deposit Match Bonus up to $50 for existing players

Up to $50 bet insurance on Toronto's Canada Day baseball game

3x the Status Points all weekend

One Free Spin each day just for logging in

"As a Canadian company, we are excited to introduce the Summer of Spoils program ahead of the Canada Day long weekend," said Robert Davidman, Co-Founder, Spreads.ca. "By creating an unmatched summer destination for our players, we can ensure every moment spent on our platform coast-to-coast is filled with excitement, anticipation, and, of course, fantastic rewards."

To take advantage of Summer of Spoils, Canadians can visit Spreads.ca or download the app from the App Store. For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

Spreads.ca is not available in Ontario.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

NorthStar Gaming

Ben Powell

investorrelations@northstargaming.ca



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171827