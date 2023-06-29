The Chemours Company: Chemours 2021 Sustainability Report Receives High Honors From Public Relations Society of America for Excellence in Annual Reporting

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, was recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Anvil awards program with an Award of Commendation for the publication of Chemours 2021 Sustainability Report titled, "Chemistry for a Better World." The award, within the annual reports category, recognizes outstanding earned, owned, and paid communications that contribute to the success of overall annual reporting programs or campaigns.

"Chemours is committed to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential, and PRSA's tremendous recognition of our Sustainability Report makes clear that we are effectively sharing the story of how we are achieving that ambition by embedding sustainability in everything that we do," said Alvenia Scarborough, Chemours' SVP Communications and Chief Brand Officer. "The report is one of our most important communications tools for raising awareness and understanding of the significant progress we are making against our sustainability goals. As we continue to responsibly deliver sustainable solutions that power modern living and support the green economy, we look forward to further enhancing the report and beyond to transparently tell the Chemours story to customers, communities, investors, and other stakeholders."

In 2021, Chemours reimagined the content structure and layout of its Sustainability Report to express the company's sustainability story more strategically and simply while maintaining data transparency and compliance. Driven by a refreshed corporate vision and a courageous, new brand platform, the report took a more bespoke and plainspoken design approach to engage its diverse external and internal stakeholders. The refreshed structure was more approachable, readable, and relevant which resulted in increased engagement with readership up by more than 288% versus the prior year. The report also utilized novel graphics and layout to improve delivery and comprehension of performance metrics against our corporate responsibility goals, contributing to an increased environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ranking.

Chemours continues to build on its progress and make a meaningful impact on the planet and communities in which we operate. That information is detailed in the recently published 2022 Chemours Sustainability which is available here.

A total of 38 Silver Anvil Awards, 21 Bronze Anvil Awards, 34 Awards of Excellence and 25 Awards of Commendation were presented during the evening. Click here to see the full list of winners.

