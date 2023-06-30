GC Services Rebrands to InteLogix, Capturing End-to-End Next Gen Integrated Solutions and Expansion of Services

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Today, GC Services, an established leader in the Business Process Management, BPM, sector with over 65 years of service delivery excellence, embarks on a transformational journey to the future by rebranding as InteLogix. This powerful brand reflects the mission of the firm to maximize Human capabilities and leverage Technology to create Smart and Integrated solutions across a diverse network of clients and geographies.

"The company name InteLogix symbolizes our commitment to intelligent, integrated solutions that not only meet but set the industry's best practices," says Mario Baddour, CEO, and President. "We're not just following the digital transformation trend; we're shaping it, ensuring that technology amplifies rather than overrides the human connection."

The new brand reflects the company's global evolution as it continues to serve its long-standing clients while partnering with new firms. Baddour also shared that "paying tribute to the roots and honoring the company's strong legacy, GC Services, now powered by InteLogix will continue to be a vital part of the brand." This branch will represent the longstanding expertise in Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) services, building upon the firm's deep traditions, strong brand awareness, and quality reputation. By combining the trusted GC Services name with the innovation and integrated solutions of InteLogix, the company will be well-positioned to provide even greater value and excellence to its clients in the field of ARM.

As a company that believes in the power of real human connection, InteLogix is set to redefine the customer experience landscape, marrying technological innovation with an empathetic human touch.

With a strong emphasis on empathy and smart solutions, the company believes in understanding each client's unique needs and tailoring services to create lasting relationships.

The brand's tenured leadership, backed by an agile and dedicated team, is geared to lead the company's growth. The comprehensive suite of services includes a unique blend of end-to-end support, digital enablement, and innovative smart solutions catering to multiple industries.

The future-friendly InteLogix brand is on a mission to make lives better by engaging, listening, and resolving consumer concerns with empathy and innovation. Its core values - Show Up?, Engage with Care?, Own It?, Do Right?, Win as a Team - are reflected in every interaction and every solution it provides.

About InteLogix

At InteLogix, we view every interaction as an opportunity to create memorable experiences and build stronger relationships. Our user-centered, customer-first ecosystem allows for the design and architecture of smart solutions. We believe in the power of human augmentation by combining digital solutions with cognitive empathy to create memorable experiences that lead to brand loyalty, the underpinnings of our vision, mission, and values.

Take flight with us as we invite you to experience the power of InteLogix, where we're not just transforming together, but we're unleashing potential, setting the stage for a new era of service excellence. Welcome to the future of BPO, and welcome to InteLogix.

