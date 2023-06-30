Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A2QLZC | ISIN: CA38065L1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 5XFA
Tradegate
29.06.23
16:12 Uhr
0,101 Euro
+0,006
+5,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.06.2023 | 01:02
Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Amends Annual General Meeting Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) announces that it has amended its Annual General Meeting date from July 28, 2023 to August 11, 2023. The June 23, 2023 record date remains the same. An Amended Notice of Meeting and Record date is available at www.sedar.com.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Phone: 778.262.0933
Email: IR@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764734/Gold-Mountain-Amends-Annual-General-Meeting-Date

