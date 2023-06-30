Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT),(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 28, 2023 in Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the re-election of each director (Messrs. Simon Dyakowski, Patricio Varas, Mark Rebagliati, James Schilling, and Stewart Lockwood) and the ratification of the Company's 10% rolling equity incentive plan. The number of directors remains fixed at five and Smythe LLP were reappointed as auditors.

Following the AGM, Aztec's Board of Directors reappointed its officers for the coming year, namely: Simon Dyakowski as President and CEO, David Heyl as Vice President of Exploration, Stewart Lockwood as Secretary, and Philip Yee as Chief Financial Officer.

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: simon@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

