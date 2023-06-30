ObsEva SA Announces that Shareholders Approved all Board Proposals at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange





Geneva, Switzerland - June 30, 2023 - ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for women's health, today announced that shareholders approved all Board proposals at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2023.

The approved items are as follows:

Shareholders approved the Management Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2022



Shareholders granted discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors and to the Executive Committee for year 2022



Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of the Financial Results for year 2022



Shareholders approved the proposed elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors



Shareholders approved the proposed elections to the Compensation Committee



Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as ObsEva SA's Auditors



Shareholders approved the re-election of Perréard de Boccard SA as Independent Representative



Shareholders approved the Compensation Report 2022 in a consultative vote and the proposed compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee



Shareholders approved the proposed introduction of a Capital Band and related amendments to the Articles of Association



Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SA's Conditional Share Capital for Financing Purposes





For a detailed agenda, including items submitted to shareholders' vote and related proposals of the Board of Directors, please refer to the full invitation, which may be found in the Investors / General Meetings section of the company's website www.ObsEva.com

To access the general meetings section of the Company's website, please click here.

To access the AGM 2023 section of the general meetings section directly, please click here.

To access the full invitation to the AGM 2023 directly, please click here.





About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .





For further information, please contact:

For general information:

contact@obseva.ch

For investors information:

IR@obseva.ch

ObsEva SA

Chemin des Aulx 12,

1228 Plan-les-Ouates

Switzerland

+41 22 552 1550

###

Attachment