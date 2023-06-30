Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, announces that the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) approved today a Prospectus for the admission of new shares of the Company that have been and may further be issued upon exercise of bonds redeemable in shares (ORA) or bonds redeemable in new or existing ordinary shares (ORANE) that already been issued or that may further be issued pursuant to the financing agreements entered into with IRIS, respectively on August 5, 2022 and March 22, 2023.

The Prospectus has been published to enable the admission on Euronext Paris of these new shares of the Company when their number will exceed 20% of the number of existing ordinary shares of the Company as from the date of the issuance of the new shares that occurred upon the first redemption of bonds redeemable in shares (ORA) on August 9, 2022.

The Prospectus approved by the AMF under number 23-252 consists of:

the 2022 Universal Registration Document of the Company filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0393 (the " URD

the amendment to the 2022 URD filed with the AMF on June 29, 2023 under number D.23-0393-A01,

this Securities Note, and

the Prospectus summary (included in this Securities Note).

This press release and the information it contains do not, and will not, constitute an offer to subscribe for or sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge on the website of the Company (www.poxelpharma.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and at the registered office of the Company, 259/261 Avenue Jean Jaurès Immeuble le Sunway 69007 Lyon, France.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629000499/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Media

Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations Communication Senior Director

aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

+33 6 99 81 08 36

Elizabeth Woo

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Communication

elizabeth.woo@poxelpharma.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh or Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94