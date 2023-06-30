Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023

30.06.2023 | 08:31
Petrofac Limited: ADNOC AWARDS PETROFAC USUSD700 MILLION EPC PROJECT

DJ Petrofac Limited: ADNOC AWARDS PETROFAC USUSD700 MILLION EPC PROJECT 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: ADNOC AWARDS PETROFAC USUSD700 MILLION EPC PROJECT 
30-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 June 2023 
ADNOC AWARDS PETROFAC 
USUSD700 MILLION EPC PROJECT 
 
Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, has been selected by the Abu Dhabi National 
Oil Company (ADNOC) subsidiary, ADNOC Gas Processing, to undertake a significant new Engineering, Procurement and 
Construction project at its Habshan Complex. 
 
The contract, awarded to Petrofac Emirates, is valued at approximately USUSD700 million and involves the Engineering, 
Procurement and Construction of a new gas compressor plant. Comprising three gas compressor trains, associated 
utilities and power systems, the new plant will support ADNOC to substantially increase gas output from the Habshan 
Complex, West of Abu Dhabi. 
 
Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected by ADNOC, one of 
Petrofac's longest-standing customers, to undertake this significant new EPC project in our home market of the UAE. We 
very much look forward to working together with ADNOC to safely and sustainably develop this critical energy resource." 
 
Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer, Petrofac Engineering & Construction commented: "Petrofac has a long and strong 
track record supporting ADNOC in the UAE, rooted in our steadfast commitment to maximising local delivery, investing in 
the local supply chain, and developing local teams. This focus on In-Country Value will once again underpin our 
approach to delivery for ADNOC on the strategically significant Habshan Complex." 
 
Petrofac first established a presence in the UAE in 1991 and has developed a large workforce to support both regional 
and international projects. With a commitment to deliver In-Country Value, Emiratisation is a key business priority and 
Petrofac is actively promoting current career opportunities. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900 
 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
Martin Robinson 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  254492 
EQS News ID:  1669465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

