Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: LYX043 | ISIN: LU2090063160 | Ticker-Symbol: ESTE
München
30.06.23
09:53 Uhr
29,910 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,66529,99510:29
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 09:58
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.6915 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7609823 
CODE: CECL LN 
ISIN: LU1900066462 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900066462 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CECL LN 
Sequence No.:  254629 
EQS News ID:  1669779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

