TalkPool AG: Talkpool signs major contract with Germany's leading operator

CHUR, Switzerland, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkpool's German subsidiary Talkpool Deutschland AG has signed a five-year frame agreement with Germany's leading telecommunications operator (the Company) for the design and planning of its German fixed broadband network. The value of the frame agreement is estimated to be about 17.5 million euros.

The new contract further strengthens Talkpool's growing market share in the German market, which is one of Talkpool's strategic growth areas. Talkpool is an established player on the German telecom network services market and a trusted service partner of the Company, which is Germany's as well as Europe's largest telecommunications provider by revenue. The demand for optical fibre planning and deployment services in the German market is bound to continue for many years to fulfil the political commitments and Talkpool is determined to continue growing to one of the major broadband network expert companies in the market. Talkpool's German business grew over 60% in 2022 and the management expects a continued strong growth over several years to come.

The Company plans to significantly increase the pace of its fibre rollout with the addition of between 2.5 and 3 million connections in 2023. By the end of 2022, the Company had a total of about 5.2 million connections, while by 2024, it is expected to have more than 10 million connections. Until 2030 another 8 million households in rural areas, meaning communities with fewer than 20k inhabitants, will be provided with optical fibre.

A top manager of the Company recently said: "Our fibre optic engine is running. We have built more fibre in 2022 than all other competitors combined. In the second phase, we will bring even more fibre even faster to our customers. It's all about growth and scaling. The increase we have set ourselves for fibre optic expansion in 2023 is enormous.

Erik Strömstedt, Talkpool Group CEO says:" I'm very proud of my team in Germany that over several years has delivered high quality professional services and built a trusting relationship with the Company. This significant frame agreement is one of the largest deals in the history of Talkpool and constitutes an important corner stone in the continued development of our German operations."

This disclosure contains information that TalkPool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-06-2023 09:45 CET.

