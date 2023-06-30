EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - PROJECT PURPLE COMPLETION TIME AND CVR INSTRUMENT Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") provides the following update on its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) ("WHOA Restructuring Plan") which follows the confirmation of the WHOA Restructuring Plan by the Amsterdam District Court on 21 June 2023. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement will have the meaning given to them in the WHOA Restructuring Plan. The Project Purple Completion Time has occurred and, in accordance with the WHOA Restructuring Plan, SIHNV has issued the Project Purple Completion Time Notice. The Project Purple Completion Time Notice is available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Accordingly, the Implementation Steps set out in clause 8 of the WHOA Restructuring Plan have been completed and, amongst other things, the final maturity date under the CPUs, the SIHNV Intra-Group Loans and the Debt Facilities has been extended to at least 30 June 2026 in accordance with the WHOA Restructuring Plan and the Consent Request, and SIHNV has issued to the Dutch Trust Foundations unlisted ordinary shares in the capital of SIHNV, representing 50 per cent plus 1 ordinary share in the capital of SIHNV following their issuance. SIHNV announces that the signed and dated CVR Instrument is also available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. The SIHNV Shareholders and Affected CPU Creditors entitled to the CVRs are those as at the CVR Record Date. In accordance with the terms of the CVR Instrument: the CVR Record Date for the Affected CPU Creditors occurred today at the Effective Time; and

the CVR Record Date for SIHNV Shareholders will be at a future date and time to be notified by SIHNV and/or New Topco. Further updates and information, including the CVR Record Date for SIHNV Shareholders and the registration process for obtaining CVRs, will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, South Africa 30 June 2023



