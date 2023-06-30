In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for June, which showed that Mexico, the US Southwest and Midwest, and Canada received significantly above average solar irradiance. The enhanced solar generation was particularly welcome in Mexico and the Southwest, where it helped meet higher electricity demand caused by record-breaking heatwaves.Data collected by Solcast, a DNV company, via its Solcast API Toolkit, showed that Mexico, the US Southwest and Midwest, and Canada received significantly above average solar irradiance during ...

