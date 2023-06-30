Glacier Media Inc: Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 29, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Sam Grippo 77,575,254 93.41% 5,469,809 6.59% Mark Melville 78,126,274 94.08% 4,918,789 5.92% Bruce W. Aunger 77,594,135 93.44% 5,450,928 6.56% Geoffrey L. Scott 82,434,878 99.27% 610,185 0.73% Hugh McKinnon 82,474,779 99.31% 570,284 0.69%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 99.61% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier's products and services are focussed in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.