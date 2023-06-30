The European residential storage battery market has grown significantly during the energy crisis, but it has remained relatively small in France. Nevertheless, battery manufacturers expect higher demand due to rising electricity prices.From pv magazine France SolarPower Europe says the number of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in residential buildings throughout Europe jumped from 650,000 installations in 2021 to more than 1 million in 2022. This is a sharp rise, largely driven by jump in energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine. And the number of households that have batteries ...

