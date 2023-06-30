Anzeige
WKN: A2DG1T | ISIN: SE0009268154 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2023 | 11:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AAC Clyde Space AB (358/23)

With effect from July 03, 2023, the subscription rights in AAC Clyde Space AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including July 12, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AAC TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539542              
Order book ID:  297502                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from July 03, 2023, the paid subscription shares in AAC Clyde Space
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AAC BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539559              
Order book ID:  297501                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
