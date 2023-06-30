Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AAC Clyde Space AB (358/23)

With effect from July 03, 2023, the subscription rights in AAC Clyde Space AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 12, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AAC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539542 Order book ID: 297502 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 03, 2023, the paid subscription shares in AAC Clyde Space AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AAC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539559 Order book ID: 297501 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB