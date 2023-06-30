Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för IRRAS AB uppdateras / The observation status for IRRAS AB is updated (90/23)

Den 19 maj 2023 gavs aktierna i IRRAS AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. Idag, den 30 juni 2023, offentliggjorde IR Holding Bidco Inc. ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-kod SE0008321202, orderboks-ID 145951). On May 19, 2023, the shares in IRRAS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, June 30, 2023, IR Holding Bidco Inc. disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0008321202, order book ID 145951). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.