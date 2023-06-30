Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5NT | ISIN: SE0008321202 | Ticker-Symbol: 4Z7
Frankfurt
30.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,014 Euro
+0,003
+29,63 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRRAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRRAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2023 | 11:58
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för IRRAS AB uppdateras / The observation status for IRRAS AB is updated (90/23)

Den 19 maj 2023 gavs aktierna i IRRAS AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med
hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. 

Idag, den 30 juni 2023, offentliggjorde IR Holding Bidco Inc. ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-kod SE0008321202,
orderboks-ID 145951). 

On May 19, 2023, the shares in IRRAS AB (the "Company") were given observation
status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial
position. 

Today, June 30, 2023, IR Holding Bidco Inc. disclosed a public takeover offer
to the shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0008321202,
order book ID 145951). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.