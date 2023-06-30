Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Driven Auto Styling, a Philadelphia-based customization service that works with all makes and models of cars and trucks, has expanded its range of custom accessories and protective coatings, now offering new products launched in 2023. Driven Auto Styling has performed extensive testing in recent months to determine the most effective ceramic protective coatings for a number of applications. It has expanded its range of available products to ensure that each client receives the most efficient protection based on their unique circumstances.

While the company has a preferred line of ceramic coating products for general applications, they also understand that every car is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution to protective coatings. Following the expansion, clients can either request the product of their choice or have a Driven Auto Styling specialist determine the most effective product for their make, model, and climate.

The latest move allows the company to offer a wider range of protective choices, and to provide optimized protection to each vehicle, based on the circumstances it will be used in.

Driven Auto Styling has updated its standard recommendation to the SB3 Advanced Coating System for most clients, though this may vary in certain situations. After the ceramic coating is applied overtop of the vehicle's paint, it acts as an extra protective layer that prevents chemical stains, UV damage, water spots, and scratches.

Driven Auto Styling has also updated its range of custom car accessories, vinyl wraps, and airlift suspension options, to include the latest products launched in 2023. New clients are encouraged to visit their location to see a sampling of their work, or to discuss customization options for their vehicles.

