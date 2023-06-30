Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (FSE: 0702) ("Trillium" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dale Ginn as Executive Chairman and Nav Dhaliwal as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Dhaliwal assumes the role of President and CEO from Russell Starr, who will continue to serve as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Dhaliwal comments, "We wish to thank Mr. Starr for his hard work and putting together what can only be described as a Major's exploration package and thank him for executing upon this vision. A corporate update will be forthcoming as we look to leverage both our precious metal exposure along with lithium and critical metals."

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended and authorized a change of the Company's name to Renegade Gold Inc. (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation remain subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The effective date and further details of the Name Change and Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release following receipt of all requisite approvals.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The recent completion of the acquisition of Pacton Gold Inc. extends Trillium's ownership in Red Lake to over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today. A portfolio of prospective projects in Western Australia has also been acquired.

Visit Trillium's website at www.trilliumgold.com.

