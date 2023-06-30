Vitra-XS is the newest member of the Ashling probe family and is a Debug Trace Probe for embedded development with support for multiple target architectures including Synopsys ARC Processor powered systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630688262/en/

Vitra-XS Debug Trace Probe (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vitra-XS works with the Synopsys ARC MetaWare Development Toolkitwhich is a complete development environment for embedded C/C++ development on ARC and includes an IDE, Compiler, Debugger and Analysis tools. Vitra-XSsupports all Synopsys ARC EM, EV, HS, NPX and VPX processors with the ARC Real-Time Trace (RTT) module (8-bit or dual 8-bit ports). Vitra-XSsupport in the MetaWare Development Toolkit will be available from the 2023.6 release onwards.

"Vitra-XS supports real-time trace which provides some key advantages when it comes to debugging and validating embedded systems. Using trace, developers can easily see how execution arrived at a certain point, via a back-trace or instruction history, and can answer questions like, 'How did I end up in this function?' and 'Why did my code crash?' Trace information can be captured non-intrusively meaning that the application's real-time performance is not affected and allows developers to profile their code to find out where time is actually being spent and to determine if performance related timing requirements are being met," said Hugh O'Keeffe, CEO of Ashling

Some key features of Vitra-XS include:

Unlimited trace capture and storage supported via high-speed, real-time streaming over SuperSpeed USB to host PC hard disk

USB to host PC hard disk On-board trace storage memory (up to 512MB), which may be configured as a circular buffer to allow continuous trace capture up to a defined event (e.g., a breakpoint)

Detects and automatically configures for the appropriate target voltage (from 1.2V to 3.3V)

Automatic trace clock and data skew adjustment ("AUTOLOCK") to ensure integrity of captured high-speed data. Vitra-XS automatically calibrates itself to the target's trace data port

automatically calibrates itself to the target's trace data port Parallel (up to 16-bits data and additional control) trace capture up to 400MHz

38-way Mictor target connector support

Optional Gigabit Ethernet interface and compact form factor

Software development schedules are often in the critical path in the design of embedded systems, so efficient tools for observing the behaviour of the software under test can dramatically affect time-to-market," said John Koeter, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Strategy for IP at Synopsys. "The combination of Synopsys ARC processors and Ashling's new Vitra-XS probe gives software developers the visibility they need to rapidly resolve real-time software problems, increasing productivity to achieve project deadlines

About Ashling

Ashling has been a leading provider of Embedded Development Tools Services since 1982 with design centres in Limerick Ireland and Kochi India and sales and support offices in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and America.

Visit www.ashling.com for more details and for more information on Ashling's Vitra-XS see here: https://www.ashling.com/ashling-arc/

All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630688262/en/

Contacts:

info@ashling.com