Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces the Research and Documentation of a Historic Mine Within its Recently Targeted Expansion.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is excited to announce the documentation of the historic Joker Mine, Crew Cabins, and Shafthouse. All of these structures were found within Buyer Group's recently completed target expansion (see 2/9/2023 Company Update) aiming at junior claim rights and extralateral underground rights to possibly 5000 feet of existing tunnel complex. Extralateral rights, which are sometimes referred to as the apex rule or the intraliminal rights, are not often used, as most exploration companies don't know how to legally file for them. This means that if we can access any of the old subsurface tunnels because they run under any of our new claims, we will own the mineral rights far beyond our claim boundaries because they are all part of the same vein structure. This finding was made possible by the continuous sample program that has been and will continue to be carried out by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, and our Head of Exploration, Steven Cyros, across the entirety of the 1700-acre project.

*image from library of congress 1968 - Building/structure dates: 1905 Initial Construction

The Joker is located at an elevation of 9,620 feet. 0.7 miles south of the New Rambler. It takes roughly a third of a mile of hiking through the forest. Historically, the location has been associated with Centennial Ridge. The Joker Mine, which is believed to have been a gold and copper producer, is predominantly noteworthy for the vernacular log architecture of its shaft house and headframe. Although the site is threatened with eventual collapse due to natural deterioration and degradation, it currently provides valuable insights into early 20th-century mining structures and ore extraction techniques in the Douglas Creek Mining District of southern Wyoming. The site's remote location has allowed it to largely avoid the disturbances caused by theft and vandalism at other, more accessible mine sites in the district and elsewhere. Due to its secluded location, the site retains outstanding setting integrity, evoking a strong sense of emotion and association with its period of historical significance. No additional documentation exists to corroborate whether or not the Joker Mine was successful, let alone which minerals were actually extracted. It is conceivable that the Joker transported its ore 0.7 miles north to the Rambler for processing, as the Rambler had installed a matte smelter in 1906 and a concentrating plant in 1910 to treat low-grade ores. However, no documentation was discovered to corroborate such an agreement between the two mines. If the Joker had in fact secured a processing agreement with the Rambler, the 1918 fire that destroyed the latter mine's buildings and facilities could have similarly terminated the Joker's chances of economically processing its ore.

Buyer Group's chief executive officer, Dave Bryant, commented on the Joker Mine research, saying, "This is a major find that could save us years in time and significant exploration costs."With extensive infrastructure documented in history, including a total prospecting and mining development on 73 acres consisting of 4 discovery shafts (up to 135 ft deep), 16 additional shafts, one drift, and seven trenches, we suspect our recent expansion intersects much of this previous development work, both on the surface and underground. Follow and visit our social media pages (listed below) for the most recent photographs and video footage from this historic find!

Below are historical references to the Joker Mine, as well as an up-to-date map of the Buyer Group's holdings that indicates the location of this historic mine.

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

