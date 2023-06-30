Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened The Service Alliance (see news release dated May 1, 2023) with thirteen (13) new likeminded members. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology, communication, exploration service and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance now boasts eighteen (18) exploration companies; three (3) technology companies; four (4) communication service companies; two (2) financing companies; and two (2) exploration service companies (collectively, the "Service Alliance Members").

The key aims of The Service Alliance are:

To maximize collaboration with other exploration, finance, technology, communication, and exploration service companies and to increase innovation within the mining sector; and

To share technical skills amongst Service Alliance Members.

About The Service Alliance:

The Service Alliance is a strategic business initiative that leverages the benefits of collaboration with other like-minded exploration companies and industries. Service Alliance Members will seek potential synergies with respect to marketing and procurement and facilitate the sharing of best practices. The Service Alliance will provide an opportunity to review and test new applications between exploration companies and technology focused members.

The new members:

Company HQ Industry Exchange Ticker Symbol Website Aeonian Resources Ltd. CA Exploration N/A N/A https://aeonianresources.com/ Alianza Minerals Ltd. CA Exploration TSX-V ANZ https://alianzaminerals.com/ Below BC CA Communication Services N/A N/A https://bbcga.com/ Decoors Mining Corp. CA Exploration Services N/A N/A https://www.decoors.com/ SGDS HIVE CA Exploration Services N/A N/A http://sgds-h ive.com/ Kestrel Gold Inc. CA Exploration TSX-V KGC https://www.kestrelgold.com/ Kuniko Limited NO Exploration ASX KNI https://kuniko.eu/ Molten Metals Corp. CA Exploration CSE MOLT https://www.moltenmetalscorp.com/ Mining Catalyst CA Communication Services N/A N/A https://miningcatalyst.com/ Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. CA Exploration TSX-V PBM https://www.pacificbayminerals.com/ Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp. CA Exploration N/A N/A https://rareearthridgeresources.com/ The Critical Investor NL Communication Services N/A N/A https://criticalinvestor.eu/ / www.miningassets.online VRIFY CA Communication Services N/A N/A https://vrify.com/

Sven Gollan, CEO of Teako Minerals Corp., comments, "I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the thirteen new members who have joined The Service Alliance. Their decision to join our mission is a testament to the collective vision we share for advancing exploration, technology, communication, and exploration services within the mining industry. By coming together, we strengthen our collaborative efforts and increase the potential for innovative breakthroughs. I want to express my gratitude to each member for their commitment to shared knowledge, resources, and technical expertise. Together, we are building a powerful network that fosters collaboration, promotes best practices, and unlocks new opportunities for growth and success."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp., is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and globally. The adoption of advanced technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

