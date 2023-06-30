Oxford nanoSystems (OnS) has started working with electrolyzer manufacturers to test and scale up hydrogen production. Oxford nanoSystems (OnS), a materials technology company, has claimed that its nanoFLUX metallic-alloy coating significantly improves hydrogen production capacity in alkaline electrolyzers by more than 50%. The proprietary coating, which promotes the formation and release of gas bubbles, enhances process efficiency and reduces production costs. An independent assessment by E4Tech has confirmed the cost-benefit advantage. OnS is collaborating with leading electrolyzer manufacturers ...

