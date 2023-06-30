Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Tradegate
29.06.23
13:01 Uhr
0,888 Euro
-0,030
-3,27 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.06.2023 | 14:18
Akastor ASA: Settlement of USD 20m seller's credit

FORNEBU, Norway, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 29 November 2022 by Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) ("Akastor") regarding the sale by Akastor of certain preference shares to Odfjell Drilling, of which USD 20 million of the USD 95.2 million purchase price was to be settled pursuant to a seller's credit arrangement with maturity date 31 July 2024. Following a recent refinancing in Odfjell Drilling, the USD 20 million seller's credit has now been fully and finally settled.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-settlement-of-usd-20m-sellers-credit-301867975.html

