Mednow Inc. ("Mednow' or the "Company") (TSXV:MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF), Canada's on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it has released its financial results for the period ending April 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). Mednow's Financial Statements and Management, Discussion & Analysis are available on sedar.com and on the Company's website, https://investors.mednow.ca. With a renewed focus on its core offerings of technology-enabled virtual pharmacy and virtual care experiences, Mednow is executing on its plan to modernize the $47 Billion pharmacy industry.(1) This update outlines the key areas of our strategic plan and showcases the early success of our disruptive virtual pharmacy experience.

Operational highlights focus on increased growth in core virtual pharmacy and virtual pharmacy services

Virtual Pharmacy Growth: Strong base developed in the "build phase" and now ready to pursue large partnership launches; Annualized monthly revenue for virtual care pharmacy and Medvisit grew in May 2023 to $4.7M on an annualized basis.

Strong base developed in the "build phase" and now ready to pursue large partnership launches; User growth has been strong with Mednow app registrations at 17K and pharmacy patients of 8K as of May 2023 ( up approximately 700% from 1K pharmacy patients in January 2022);

and pharmacy patients of as of May 2023 ( from 1K pharmacy patients in January 2022); Gross margin expansion roadmap includes a focus on higher margin: chronic conditions, virtual clinical services, non-prescription sales and regularly scheduled subscription drug sales, all coupled with high customer retention.

The pharmacy industry is ready for a change to digital pharmacy

Pharmacy is a large "offline" industry $47 billion dollar Canadian pharmacy market ( 1 ) , has a relatively small penetration rate online today based on management estimates; Canada has a favorable competitive environment for virtual pharmacy; and The U.S. already has large virtual pharmacy players (2)

$4 billion in annual costs to the Canadian health care system from 5% of emergency room and physician visits due to drug non-adherence (3)

in annual costs to the Canadian health care system from 5% of emergency room and physician visits due to drug non-adherence 20% of family doctors are anticipated to retire in the next 5 years in Toronto (4)

of family doctors are anticipated to retire in the next 5 years in Toronto 6.5 million Canadians without a family doctor (5)

Canadians without a family doctor 28% of Canadians believe health care is in crisis compared to 10% one decade earlier (6)

of Canadians believe health care is in crisis compared to one decade earlier 48% of Canadians are dissatisfied with health care system(7)

Business-to-Business focus

Driven by a convergence of factors, there has been an increase in demand for virtual pharmacy partnerships from payors and providers, including insurance companies, union groups, employers, and medical service providers. We believe escalating drug costs, which constitute the largest portion of health benefit expenditure (8), have prompted payors to seek cost-containment strategies and greater transparency. Mednow Pharmacy, with its partnerships and positive patient reviews, believes it is positioned to address these needs, considering its differentiated patient and technology experience.

In March 2022, Mednow released its new patient app into the market with a focus on business and doctor clients. In just over a year since its release, Mednow for Business has secured partnerships with groups that service over 500,000 lives, making Mednow the preferred virtual pharmacy for these individuals. With an average patient spend of over $1,000(9) per year, even a modest capture rate would represent significant strides for Mednow.

Although business-to-consumer marketing was part of Mednow's expenses in 2022 while it was building its technology and establishing its brand, since late 2022 and for 2023 Mednow has solely been focused on patient growth from business-to-business partnership development.

Virtual pharmacy services for providers and patients

Medical clinics and providers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce administrative burdens associated with prescription management, including medication reconciliations and refill requests, while moving away from outdated communication methods such as faxes with pharmacies. Mednow's technology-enabled pharmacy focuses on addressing these challenges and aims to empower medical clinics to focus more on patient care.

Mednow aims to supplement the clinical support provided by prescribers to their patients. For example Mednow's Virtual Diabetes Program in partnership with Dexcom, ensures that allied health care professionals' diabetic patients have access to the best practices when it comes to medication adherence and disease state education.

Our recent partnership announcement with Medcan, one of Canada's largest private healthcare organizations, exemplifies the type of growth Mednow is prioritizing-innovative, digital-first, and interdisciplinary healthcare solutions.

Further, we believe that our services play a vital role in bridging the healthcare gap in Canada. As an example, pharmacist minor ailment prescribing is now permitted in provinces such as Ontario just this year. These services, delivered by Mednow's existing pharmacists and covered by the government, incur no costs for patients. Paid virtual pharmacist clinical services is a new concept and Mednow's technology based pharmacy platform is well positioned to address the need for free virtual care for patients for our existing and growing patient base.

Technology investments and roadmap

Since the launch of our app in the spring of 2022, Mednow has introduced features such as Dependents and Single Sign-On, enhancing the pharmacy experience for our customers. Moving forward, we remain committed to investing in software development. Over the next 12 months, we plan on focusing on the expansion of our over-the-counter product offerings and providing white-labeled storefronts for other businesses to sell their products, with Mednow acting as a trusted fulfillment partner.

As part of our commitment to advanced technology, Mednow currently utilizes artificial intelligence ("AI") in our fulfillment processes through PAC vision-a machine that employs photo analysis to identify pills in medication packages, helping prevent medication errors and increasing central fill efficiency. Looking ahead, we are exploring the use of AI, both internally developed and through strategic partnerships, in areas such as off-hours non-medical triaging, drug claims analysis, and medication adherence. The inclusion of AI in healthcare represents an exciting frontier, and Mednow's tech-enabled pharmacy platform positions us to efficiently adopt AI solutions.

Lastly, Mednow aims to expand its capabilities by enabling third-party pharmacies to serve as local last-mile fulfillment partners. With already 70+ partnerships in place, Mednow boasts a large pharmacy network to complement its online offering. Mednow believes that this digital-first and robust national fulfillment infrastructure will be competitive as more and more businesses look for virtual pharmacy partners.

Key Financials

Revenue increased by 13% quarter-over-quarter, to $12,785,913 during the three month period ended April 30, 2023, driven primarily by sales from the Company's Pharmacy operating segment. Pharmacies based in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia collectively generated revenue of $12,264,903, as compared to $5,712,574 in the prior year's comparative period. Revenue generated by doctor services was $469,536 as compared to $486,924 in the prior year's comparative period.

Gross margin for the quarter increased approximately 21% year-over-year to $1,484,859, as compared to $1,232,876 in the prior year's comparative period.

EBITDA for the period was a loss of $3,133,142, as compared to a loss of $5,056,149 in the prior year's comparative period, representing an increase in EBITDA of $1,927,007 compared to the prior comparative period. The change is primarily due to the increase in gross profit, resulting from higher revenues during the period, and a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, a decrease in marketing costs, and a decrease in headcount, partially offset against general and administrative expenses, which are corporate costs, such as technology. EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and has been adjusted for certain items. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Definitions of Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information on this non-IFRS financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $2,881,447, as compared to a loss of $4,285,204 in the prior year comparative period, representing an increase in adjusted EBITDA of $1,403,757. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and has been adjusted for certain items. Refer to the disclosure under the heading "Definitions of Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information on this non-IFRS financial measure. The composition of Adjusted EBITDA has changed from the comparative period to the current period discussed herein, as explained further under the heading "Definitions of Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures."



Summary of Financial Results

Below is a summary of each operating segment's performance for the three-month period ended April 30, 2023 and 2022.

For the three months ended April 30, 2023 Pharmacies Doctor Services Mednow Inc. Total Revenue $ 12,264,903 $ 469,536 $ 51,474 $ 12,785,913 Cost of sales 10,938,695 351,976 10,383 11,301,054 General and administrative 2,335,953 194,215 1,910,094 4,440,262 Share based compensation - - 183,638 183,6387 Marketing and sales - 867 4,327 5,914 Depreciation 335,403 6,496 306,607 648,506 Income tax expense 57,562 - - 57,562 Other amounts in loss 97,154 590 76,409 174,153 Net loss $ (1,499,864) $ (84,608) $ (2,439,984) $ (4,024,456)

For the three months ended April 30, 2022 Pharmacies Doctor Services Mednow Inc. Total Revenue $ 5,712,574 $ 486,924 $ 41,400 $ 6,240,898 Cost of sales 4,633,414 367,034 7,574 5,008,022 General and administrative 1,308,767 236,419 3,425,488 4,970,674 Share based compensation - - 612,713 612,713 Marketing and sales 867 1,362 891,916 894,145 Depreciation 261,765 7,293 305,128 574,186 Income tax expense (recovery) - - (134,353) (134,353) Other amounts in loss - - (9,927) (9,927) Net loss $ (492,239) $ (125,184) $ (5,057,139) $ (5,674,562) Source: Mednow's MD&A as of April 30, 2023

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-IFRS MEASURES Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (4,024,456) $ (5,674,562) $ (12,859,224) $ (16,187,042) Interest expense 131,246 44,227 364,341 59,031 Interest expense on convertible debenture 54,000 - 54,000 - Depreciation and amortization 648,506 574,186 2,035,022 970,834 Current income tax expense 57,562 - 144,947 - EBITDA1 $ (3,133,142) $ (5,056,149) $ (10,260,914) $ (15,157,177) Loss on investment in equity securities - 28,392 - 117,558 Share-based compensation 183,638 612,713 862,754 3,178,535 Acquisition costs - 129,840 11,400 217,492 Severance expenses - - 250,000 - Accretion expense on convertible debenture 57,113 - 57,113 - Change in FV of derivative liability 10,944 - 10,944 - Loss on disposal of assets and leases - - 183,399 - Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (2,881,447) $ (4,285,204) $ (8,885,304) $ (11,643,592) 1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures and have been discussed in the section Definitions of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.

DEFINITIONS OF CERTAIN NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release discloses certain non-IFRS financial measures which are defined below (including non-IFRS financial measures for prior year comparative periods). Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS. As such, these measures may not be comparable to similar financial measures that are disclosed by other companies. These measures include "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures are provided as additional information that is disclosed to provide further insight into the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. These measures should not be reviewed and assessed as a substitute for financial information reported under IFRS. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures to the IFRS measure is in the section "Selected Financial Information".

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net loss and comprehensive loss for the period before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss and comprehensive loss for the period before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, loss on investment in equity securities, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs incurred, asset impairment charges, the fair value remeasurement of the note receivable from Doko and severance expenses. These adjustments to calculate the non-IFRS measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are for items that are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance. As there is no generally accepted or standard method of calculating EBITDA, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's relative financial performance. These measures should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or other IFRS financial measures as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to indicate ongoing financial performance from period to period, including comparative prior year periods.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The most directly comparable financial measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA that is disclosed in the Company's financial statements is net loss and comprehensive loss. The following are reconciliations of net loss and comprehensive loss to EBITDA. The adjustments include:

The amortization and depreciation expenses of intangible assets, fixed assets, and the right-of-use assets of the Company. The net interest expenses, which primarily includes interest expense on the Company's credit facility and interest expense and interest income recorded in accordance with IFRS 16. The underlying income taxes recorded.

The following are reconciliations of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments include:

The loss on investment in equity securities in connection with the Company's investment in Life Support. The share-based compensation expense recorded by the Company in connection with the stock option plan. The acquisition costs incurred by the Company. The asset impairment charges recorded by the Company as part of its annual impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets. The fair value remeasurement of the promissory note with Doko. The severance expenses incurred by the Company.

The composition of Adjusted EBITDA has changed from prior comparative periods disclosed herein. Information on the reason for the change is incorporated by reference to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three month period ended October 31, 2022. The information can be found in the MD&A under the heading "Definition of Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures." The Company's MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

The exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-IFRS measures does not imply that they are non-recurring, infrequent, unusual or not useful to investors.

IBISWorld, Pharmacies & Drug Stores in Canada, 2020; this figure represents the total amount spent on this industry in Canada in 2019 https://www.forhims.com/; https://www.capsule.com/; https://alto.com/ https://add.albertadoctors.org/issues/september-october-2018/sponsored-article-2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/family-doctors-quitting-toronto-survey-shows-1 https://healthydebate.ca/2023/03/topic/millions-adults-lack-canada-primary-care https://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/may-2023/canadian-healthcare-system-crisis-survey/. https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/less-than-half-of-canadians-are-satisfied-with-provincial- health-care-survey-1.6346995 https://innovativemedicines.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/2022CostDriversReporFINwithLinks.pdf CIHI National Health Expenditure, 2019

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow's services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart system that packages prescriptions in easy-to-use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose.

To learn more, follow Mednow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or visit our website at www.mednow.ca/.

