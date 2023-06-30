Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 29, 2023. A total of 31,975,160 common shares representing 68.86% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.
Appointment of Auditors
BF Borgers CPA PC, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
Election of Directors
The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.
|DIRECTOR
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES WITHHELD
|%
|Peter Minuk
|30,214,268
|99.99%
|1,963
|0.01%
|James Schweitzer
|29,909,968
|98.99%
|306,263
|1.01%
|James Longshore
|29,899,268
|98.95%
|316,963
|1.05%
|Denis Laviolette
|29,912,468
|98.99%
|303,763
|1.01%%
|Hans Morsches
|29,909,968
|98.99%
|306,263
|1.01%
|Todd Gibson
|29,414,868
|97.35%
|801,363
|2.65%
Yves P. Clement, P.Geo.,will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.
Stock Option Plan
The Shareholders voted 96.30% in favor of the unallocated stock options to be granted under the Company's stock option plan.
Contact Information
For further information please contact:
James Longshore: President and CEO
Telephone: 416 628-2881
E-mail: info@xtragold.com
Website: www.xtragold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172004