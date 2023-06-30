Igraine Plc - Final Results

PR Newswire

London, June 30

30 June 2023

Igraine Plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The full audited annual report can be found on the Company's website https://igraineplc.com.

REVIEW OF BUSINESS

The Directors have been successful in their efforts to minimise the operating costs of the Company, whilst investments mature.

In July 2022 Sir Professor Christopher Evans, Martin Walton, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi and Richard Walker all stepped down as Directors of the Company. The Company appreciates all the efforts of the directors who stepped down, especially Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi who restructured the company in April 2021 and led the recapitalisation of the company in June 2021.

The Company maintains a truly exceptional working relationship with Sir Professor Christopher Evans and Martin Walton. Despite their transition from the board of directors, our partnership remains strong and continues to flourish. Their extensive experience, valuable guidance, and unwavering dedication have made an indelible impact on the Company. We are grateful for their ongoing support.

INVESTEE COMPANY UPDATES

Excalibur Medicines Limited

Excalibur Medicines Limited ("EML") a subsidiary of Excalibur Healthcare Services Ltd. EML has secured exclusive rights to and owns the patents on a drug, AZD1656, which is being developed as a potential therapeutic for diabetics.

Igraine maintains a 2% equity interest in EML and has the rights to co-invest in all healthcare and life-science investment opportunities sourced or invested into by Excalibur Healthcare Services.

In August 2022, EML announced the publication in Lancet eClinicalMedicine of the Phase 2 clinical trial, ARCADIA, which investigated AZD1656 for people with diabetes hospitalised with COVID19.

Patients in the AZD1656 arm were observed to have lower mortality; additionally, AZD1656 was shown to have immunomodulatory capability, as predicted. The paper also details our sub-group analysis of patients considered to be at higher risk of worse COVID-19 outcomes, either with elevated IL-6 or those with low Vitamin D status.

The EML management team have continued to work on their own and through their network including with the clinical charity, St George Street (SGS) in seeking commercial opportunities or interest in taking the development of asset AZD1656 following the phase II clinical trial. EML has also begun to pursue additional potential opportunities where the asset could be tested in other non-respiratory indications. The mechanism of action of AZD 1656 was well observed during the trial and its anti-inflammatory effects and T-Reg mobilisation to the point of disease suggests that it could be effective in other areas or organs such as the heart.

As summarised in the paper: "the evidence presented here suggests that specific activation of T-regs might suppress the inappropriate

inflammation which is the prime cause of tissue damage in autoimmune disease."

Oscillate Plc

During the year the Company purchased 21,475,000 shares in Oscillate Plc, representing approximately 10.2% of Oscillate's issued share capital. Oscillate Plc is an investment issuer listed on the AQSE Growth Market Exchange seeking investment in the medical cannabis sector, special situations and investments in the medical psychedelic industry. In June 2022, the Oscillate invested a further £350,000 in Psych Capital and Psych Capital listed on the AQSE Exchange, at a significantly increased value per share to the initial total investment, resulting in a profit before tax for the Company of £572,366. As at year end Oscillate Plc's cash position was £1,230,961.

Legacy Investment

Following the considerable work associated with the restructure of Igraine, the Board completed an evaluation of the investment interests acquired prior to April 2021, including holding meetings with certain board members of the investees. Upon completing this review, the Board of Directors have deemed them in majority as non-core to the Company in both present material value and in contrast the Company's revised investment strategy.

During the Financial Year, The Company exited its position in Just Bee Honey Limited ("Just Bee"). Just Bee is a private retail business selling high quality honey products that have a positive impact on bees. The Company sold 1,840,000 shares (9.14%) in Just Bee Ltd for a total consideration of £26,680.00.

To the year ending 31 December 2021, the Board of Directors wrote off the value of the loan receivable by a legacy investee, ASSIF Limited ("ASSIF"), whilst the Board remain in contact with this investee the Board were unsatisfied when assessing the realistic recoverability of monies lent to this investee further compounded by ASSIF making no attempt to repay all sums owing to date.

POST-YEAR END REVIEW

The Company continues to monitor the development of its maiden investment with Excalibur under the Co-Investment Agreement. Results to date have been positive as the Excalibur team progress commercialisation discussions with the preference being that of a trade sale.

In February 2023, the Company invested £100,000 into Fixit Medical Ltd ("Fixit"). Fixit, a research and experimental development company focused on social sciences and humanities, is the sole owner, designer and developer of Cingo® ("Cingo"), the next drainage catheter fixation device.

Cingo features best in class catheter fixation through a pull-force dissipating design and an estimated two-week wear time. Cingo also boasts a revolutionary design that protects catheters from twisting and kinking, providing easy access to the catheter exit site for improved visibility and cleaning, and includes a breakthrough integral shower-safe feature. Fixit CEO and Inventor of Cingo, Dr. Robert Ward, MB BS FRCS FRCR, is a specialist in vascular and interventional radiology and has developed the most advanced and patient-centric drainage catheter fixation device available today. Igraine hold 434 ordinary shares in Fixit representing 20 per cent of Fixit's share capital.

Executive Director, Steve Winfield, owns approximately 46% of Larvotto Group Limited. Larvotto Group Limited itself will have a resulting holding of approximately 34% of Fixit and acts as an unpaid operational partner and investor of Fixit Medical Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Mr S Grant-Rennick

Director

DIVIDENDS

The Directors do not propose a dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: £nil).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Igraine plc Simon Grant-Rennick Tel: 020 7887 1401 Peterhouse Capital Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Tel: 020 7469 0930 Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9795 Brefo Gyasi

Statement of Profit or Loss

fortheyearended31December2022 2022

£ 2021

£ CONTINUINGOPERATIONS Other operating income - 19,824 Loss on revaluation of investments (107,375) (12,798) Administrative expenses (241,315) (407,615)

OPERATINGLOSS

(348,690)

(400,589)

Impairment of loans and trade receivables - (93,405) Interest Income 3,329 -

LOSSBEFOREINCOMETAX

(345,361)

(493,994) Income tax - -

LOSSFORTHEYEAR

(345,361)

(493,994)



Earnings per share expressed in pence per share:



Basic -0.004 -0.01 Diluted -0.003 -0.008

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2022 2022

£ 2021

£ LOSSFORTHEYEAR (345,361) (493,994) Other comprehensive income - - TOTALCOMPREHENSIVEINCOMEFORTHEYEAR (345,361) (493,994)

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2022 2022

£ 2021

£ ASSETS NON-CURRENTASSETS Property, plant and equipment - - Investments 761,063 615,113

761,063

615,113

CURRENTASSETS Trade and other receivables 134,637 154,067 Investments - 7,205 Cash and cash equivalents 388,412 904,129

523,049

1,065,401

TOTALASSETS

1,284,112

1,680,514

EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY Called up share capital 588,786 588,786 Share premium 1,946,995 1,946,995 Other reserves 46,116 46,116 Retained earnings (1,518,066) (1,172,705)

TOTALEQUITY

1,063,831

1,409,192

LIABILITIES NON-CURRENTLIABILITIES Financial liabilities - borrowings Interest bearing loans and borrowings 29,922 38,464

CURRENTLIABILITIES Interest bearing loans and borrowings 9,768 10,649 Trade and other payables 180,591 222,209

TOTALLIABILITIES

220,281

271,322

TOTALEQUITYANDLIABILITIES

1,284,112

1,680,514

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2022 Calledupsharecapital Sharepremium Other

reserves Retainedearnings Totalequity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2021 554,616 26,818 - (678,711) (97,277) Changesin equity Deficit for the year - - - (493,994) (493,994) Warrant and Option charge - - 46,116 - 46,116

Total comprehensive income

-

-

46,116

(493,994)

(447,878) Transaction cost - (178,153) - - (178,153) Issue of share capital 34,170 2,098,330 - - 2,132,500

Balanceat 31 December 2021

588,786

1,946,995

46,116

(1,172,705)

1,409,192

Changesin equity Deficit for the year - - - (345,361) (345,361)

Balanceat 31 December 2022

588,786

1,946,995

46,116

(1,518,066)

1,063,831