Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Eric Sprott announces that on June 29, 2023, 6,590,500 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Canterra Minerals Corporation., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in beneficial owership of approximately 13.9% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 13,181,000 Shares and 6,590,500 Warrants representing approximately 13.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 18.5% on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now owns 13,181,000 Shares representing approximately 13.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Canterra Minerals is located at Suite 580-625 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Canterra Minerals's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

