Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 16:02
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XMPro Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Capability to Revolutionize Intelligent Digital Twins

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / XMPro, a leading provider of Intelligent Digital Twins, is proud to announce its latest breakthrough in AI technology. With this groundbreaking capability, XMPro is set to transform the landscape of Digital Twins, empowering organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, productivity, and innovation.

XMPro AI Announcement

XMPro AI Announcement

XMPro's new AI capability is integrated into its Intelligent Digital Twin Suite, an always-on system that continuously monitors and interacts with the environment and assets to enable organizations to automate complex decision-making processes and gain actionable insights from vast data. By harnessing the power of AI, XMPro aims to empower businesses across industries to make smarter, data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and stay ahead in today's fast-paced and competitive market.

Key features and benefits Include:

  • Advanced Analytics and Predictive Insights: The AI capability equips businesses with powerful analytics tools to extract actionable insights from vast volumes of data. By leveraging machine learning models, XMPro AI enables organizations to uncover hidden patterns, predict outcomes, and make data-driven decisions that drive business growth and efficiency.
  • Co-Pilot Capability: XMPro understands and interprets human language, enabling organizations to interact with and interrogate their systems, applications, and propriety data using natural language commands. This intuitive interface facilitates effortless communication between users and systems, leading to enhanced UX and increased adoption of intelligent automation solutions.
  • Simulation and Optimization: XMPro Intelligent Digital Twins, with XMPro Notebooks, offer a powerful platform for scalable and cost-effective innovation and experimentation. XMPro Notebooks provide an interactive environment for continuous innovation, simulations, and real-time visualizations. Organizations can explore different configurations, predict outcomes, and identify the best parameters for improving efficiency, productivity, or energy consumption, accelerating growth and fostering innovation.
  • Autonomous Decision-Making: XMPro Augmented AI for Self-learning Digital Twins harnesses the power of AI and ML to enhance decision support and automation capabilities. Built on the XMPro platform, self-learning digital twins autonomously make data-driven decisions, optimize performance, and proactively address issues, ensuring organizations operate at full potential.
  • Enhanced Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing: XMPro AI-powered digital twins foster collaboration among stakeholders. By providing a shared platform, experts can collaborate and conduct virtual experiments. AI models extract valuable insights from digital twin data and transform them into understandable formats for decision-makers and stakeholders, promoting informed decision-making and driving business success.
  • Seamless integration of existing AI models: XMPro's AI capability seamlessly integrates with existing systems and processes, enabling businesses to automate tasks, streamline workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. By automating routine processes, employees can focus on higher-value activities, driving innovation and productivity.

Pieter van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEO, expressed excitement about the latest AI capability, stating, "It empowers organizations to unlock data potential, enhance agility, and foster innovation. This innovation revolutionizes business operations for thriving in the digital age."

Early adopters report improved predictive analysis, real-time monitoring, control simulation, optimization, and autonomous decision-making. Leveraging AI-powered Intelligent Digital Twins gives organizations a competitive edge, adaptability to market dynamics, and superior products/services for customers.

For more information visit https://xmpro.com/xmpro-ai/

Contact Information

Sarah Danks
Marketing Manager
marketing@xmpro.com

SOURCE: XMPro

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764559/XMPro-Unveils-Cutting-Edge-AI-Capability-to-Revolutionize-Intelligent-Digital-Twins

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.