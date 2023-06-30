The "Serbia: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory framework in place for CBD, cannabis and other cannabinoids, covering everything from cultivation and processing to finished products and import/export.

CBD is unrestricted in Serbia, despite the attempts of the current health minister to schedule it in 2019. The government is against legalising cannabis, even for medicinal purposes, which is why liberalisation is very unlikely to happen in the next five years.

This regulatory report will provide you with:

A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.

Sources of further information, for example, links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyaa9w

