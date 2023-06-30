Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
30.06.23
08:04 Uhr
4,525 Euro
-0,020
-0,44 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 16:46
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
30-Jun-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name         Des McCann 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                  Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                  Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                  635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                  IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
                   1. Vesting of awards granted 23 December 2021 under the Dalata Hotel 
       Nature of the       Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
b)      transaction      2. Sale of 3,143 ordinary shares of 0.01 each to settle a tax liability 
                    arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (1), which is payable 
                    immediately 
 
                  Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume  1. 0.01 6,000 
       (s) 
                   2. 4.54 3,143

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume As Above

- Price

Date of the 2023-04-28.

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  254807 
EQS News ID:  1670423 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.