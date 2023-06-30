Braden Business Systems Announces New Website

New Site Details Innovative IT Solutions, Services, and Technologies

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Braden Business Systems, the leading provider of office technology solutions headquartered in Indiana, is excited to announce the launch of its new website.









The updated site features Braden Business Systems' full range of IT services and solutions, from managed services and IT consulting to state-of-the-art office equipment. The new site also features informative tech blogs and resources for businesses to further their IT education.

"Our new company website represents a significant milestone in our journey. Our goal was to present Braden Business Systems' capabilities in an easier-to-consume and more modern experience to our clients and prospects. With this new website, we aim to enhance engagement and provide a seamless platform for our visitors to explore our comprehensive solutions," details Managing Partner Erik Braden.

Site visitors can also view Braden Business Systems' product catalog and information on its high-level business benefits, client testimonials, and more.

Sales Manager of IT Services Ryan Hahaj also added, "The modernization of our website signifies a major step forward in showcasing the Braden brand story. We have leveraged out-of-the-box capabilities to deliver exciting and meaningful communication to our target markets. Through this enhanced digital platform, we are confident in capturing the attention and interest of our audience, creating a lasting impact, and fostering stronger relationships."

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is an industry-leading, locally owned provider of high-quality technology solutions, office equipment, and IT services for businesses of all sizes. Our fast response and risk-free solutions ensure our clients get the attention and value they deserve. To learn more, visit our website or call 463.220.4421.

Contact Information

Joseph Lobraco

Controller

jlobraco@bradenonline.com

(317) 733-5275

Erik Braden

Managing Partner

ebraden@bradenonline.com

