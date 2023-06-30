Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2023 | 17:10
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status removed from shares of Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)

Observation status is removed from shares issued by Kvika banki hf. (symbol:
KVIKA) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated June 29, 2023,
regarding the discontinuation of merger discussions. 

The Issuer's shares received an observation status on February 9, 2023, with
reference to an announcement from Kvika banki hf., dated February 9, 2023. 

The observation status was based upon article 4.1.1 in Nasdaq Nordic Main
Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an issuer
receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like
process.
