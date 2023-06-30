Sharing Pride, Love and Allyship, Henkel Employees Celebrate Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Henkel believes that belonging means never having to hide your true self and is committed to creating an environment where all employees feel they belong and are empowered to be themselves. We strongly believe that love is a universal language that transcends boundaries and brings people together.

Throughout the month of June, Henkel employees joined together with friends and family to show their Pride and spread the message of love, allyship and unity to help create a more inclusive world! Our Employee Resource Groups organized participation in events from New York and Connecticut to California and Canada.

Here's a snapshot of how they celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community with pride and love.

New York City Pride March

