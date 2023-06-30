Anzeige
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
30.06.23
17:18 Uhr
73,34 Euro
+0,66
+0,91 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
Sharing Pride, Love and Allyship, Henkel Employees Celebrate Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Henkel believes that belonging means never having to hide your true self and is committed to creating an environment where all employees feel they belong and are empowered to be themselves. We strongly believe that love is a universal language that transcends boundaries and brings people together.

Throughout the month of June, Henkel employees joined together with friends and family to show their Pride and spread the message of love, allyship and unity to help create a more inclusive world! Our Employee Resource Groups organized participation in events from New York and Connecticut to California and Canada.

Here's a snapshot of how they celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community with pride and love.

Henkel, Friday, June 30, 2023, Press release picture

New York City Pride March

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764951/Sharing-Pride-Love-and-Allyship-Henkel-Employees-Celebrate-Pride-Month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
