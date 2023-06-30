Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
30.06.23
08:04 Uhr
0,148 Euro
+0,001
+0,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.06.2023 | 18:06
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

30 June 2023

Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 47,848,693 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 47,848,693.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
+44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

