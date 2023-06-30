Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
WKN: A14TG0 | ISIN: CA27031Q1081
30.06.2023 | 15:42
Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.: Earth Alive Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC - "Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2023, all directors nominated in the 2023 management proxy circular were elected. A total of 149,669,563 common shares or 28.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes ForVotes Against% of Votes Against
Robert Blain146,790,24598.62,156,6301.5
Richard Boomer148,605,87599.8341,0000.2
David Colon148,645,87599.8301,0000.2
Valérie Renard148,645,87599.8301,0000.2
Nicolas Schlumberger148,408,50699.6538,3690.4
Nikolaos Sofronis148,075,87599.4871,0000.6
Viviane Yargeau147,645,87599.11,301,0000.9


Additionally, the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:

For: 99.8%
Withheld: 0.2%

Finally, the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved and confirmed.

For: 98.3%
Against: 1.7%

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies
Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

For information, please contact:
Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO
438-316-3562; 514-462-1628
+352-621-395-338
nsofronis@earthalivect.com


