Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: A2DVHV | ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: I32
Tradegate
30.06.23
17:29 Uhr
0,163 Euro
+0,005
+3,16 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1600,16418:22
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 19:26
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

i3 Energy PLC Announces Result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2023, all resolutions, save resolution 11, duly passed. Resolution 11, a special resolution, did not pass.

Special resolution 11, to authorize the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 provides that if the Directors wish to allot any equity securities or sell any treasury shares (if it holds any), for cash, the Company must first offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings. Section 561 does not apply in connection with allotments made pursuant to an employee share scheme.

The purpose of this resolution was to seek power for the Directors to allot equity securities or sell any treasury shares for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply in connection with rights issues, open offers and other pre-emptive and non-pre-emptive offers and issues pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 10, to authorize the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares.

As a result of the resolution not passing the Company will seek shareholder approval to disapply pre-emptive rights if and as required.

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISSUED
SHARE
CAPITAL VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

433,694,910

99.05

4,143,618

0.95

437,838,528

36.43%

6,352

2

438,897,673

99.99

60,668

0.01

438,958,341

36.52%

56,139

3

438,748,952

99.94

258,726

0.06

439,007,678

36.53%

6,802

4

437,429,501

99.99

58,554

0.01

437,488,055

36.40%

359,940

5

437,421,681

99.99

58,554

0.01

437,480,235

36.40%

367,760

6

437,475,496

100.00

13,554

0.00

437,489,050

36.40%

358,945

7

326,809,431

74.70

110,676,634

25.30

437,486,065

36.40%

361,930

8

433,333,166

99.05

4,162,042

0.95

437,495,208

36.40%

352,787

9

437,468,916

100.00

17,134

0.00

437,486,050

36.40%

361,945

10

300,296,975

68.59

137,544,668

31.41

437,841,643

36.43%

6,352

11

295,714,017

67.54

142,127,626

32.46

437,841,643

36.43%

6,352

12

437,646,215

99.96

195,428

0.04

437,841,643

36.43%

6,352

13

437,460,419

99.99

62,056

0.01

437,522,475

36.40%

325,520

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc
Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)
Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco
Georgia Edmonds, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.
The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765007/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
