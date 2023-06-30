i3 Energy PLC Announces Result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2023, all resolutions, save resolution 11, duly passed. Resolution 11, a special resolution, did not pass.
Special resolution 11, to authorize the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 provides that if the Directors wish to allot any equity securities or sell any treasury shares (if it holds any), for cash, the Company must first offer them to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings. Section 561 does not apply in connection with allotments made pursuant to an employee share scheme.
The purpose of this resolution was to seek power for the Directors to allot equity securities or sell any treasury shares for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply in connection with rights issues, open offers and other pre-emptive and non-pre-emptive offers and issues pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 10, to authorize the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares.
As a result of the resolution not passing the Company will seek shareholder approval to disapply pre-emptive rights if and as required.
RESOLUTION
VOTES
%
VOTES
%
VOTES
% of ISSUED
VOTES
1
433,694,910
99.05
4,143,618
0.95
437,838,528
36.43%
6,352
2
438,897,673
99.99
60,668
0.01
438,958,341
36.52%
56,139
3
438,748,952
99.94
258,726
0.06
439,007,678
36.53%
6,802
4
437,429,501
99.99
58,554
0.01
437,488,055
36.40%
359,940
5
437,421,681
99.99
58,554
0.01
437,480,235
36.40%
367,760
6
437,475,496
100.00
13,554
0.00
437,489,050
36.40%
358,945
7
326,809,431
74.70
110,676,634
25.30
437,486,065
36.40%
361,930
8
433,333,166
99.05
4,162,042
0.95
437,495,208
36.40%
352,787
9
437,468,916
100.00
17,134
0.00
437,486,050
36.40%
361,945
10
300,296,975
68.59
137,544,668
31.41
437,841,643
36.43%
6,352
11
295,714,017
67.54
142,127,626
32.46
437,841,643
36.43%
6,352
12
437,646,215
99.96
195,428
0.04
437,841,643
36.43%
6,352
13
437,460,419
99.99
62,056
0.01
437,522,475
36.40%
325,520
Enquiries:
i3 Energy plc
c/o Camarco
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980
Notes to Editors:
i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.
The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.
i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.
i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: i3 Energy PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765007/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM