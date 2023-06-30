The "Niche Clothing in the Apparel Industry Analysing Key Trends and Top Brands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Niche Clothing Trends in the Global Apparel Market report offers comprehensive insight into the niche clothing market.

The report includes insight and analysis on key trends, alongside UK consumer survey data, and profiles of major brands in the market.

While 88.1% of niche shoppers purchased niche products from clothing specialists like ASOS and Next in the past 12 months, according to the publisher's monthly survey of 2,000 respondents conducted in April 2023, 71.1% feel that not enough retailers stock niche ranges, while 76.1% feel that there are fewer options available for niche clothing ranges than there are for standard sizes.

Therefore it is crucial for mainstream players to invest in their inclusivity and niche range expansion to better appeal to consumers.

Key Highlights

Niche clothing shoppers want brands to extend the sizing of core ranges in order to have more choice and shop the latest trends

Brands must better faciliate the process of shopping for niche sizes by providing specific styling advice and more accurate clothing measurements

Adaptive clothing remains a largely untouched market, which brands have significant opportunity to capitalize on

Reasons to Buy

Identify the key trends shaping the niche clothing market and what innovative brands are doing to stay ahead

Understand how the niche clothing market is evolving and the hurdles brands will face in the near future

Understand consumer sentiment surrounding niche clothing in the UK and what this means for apparel brands' next steps.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

KEY TRENDS

Brands extend core size ranges in a bid to be more inclusive

Sportswear players hone in on women's health to boost sports participation

Apparel brands are becoming more accessible to disabled consumers

Petite and tall female shoppers still remain largely underserved

UK CONSUMER SURVEY DATA

Niche Categories Purchased

Retailer Types Used to Purchase Niche Clothing

Attitudes Towards Purchasing Niche Clothing

BRANDS IN FOCUS

Tommy Hilfiger

ASOS

Good American

Seraphine

Savage x Fenty and Skims

BRANDS TO WATCH

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adidas

ASOS

Beyond Nine

Bump Milk

Dorothy Perkins

Ganni

Good American

H&M

Long Tall Sally

Marks Spencer

Miss Selfridge

Modibodi

New Look

Next

Nike

Nobody's Child

Oya Femtech Apparel

Puma

Reiss

Rixo

Savage x Fenty

Seraphine

Skims

The Boohoo Group

Tommy Hilfiger

Topshop

UGG

Uniqlo

Very

Victoria's Secret

Von Ruz

Whistles

Yitty

Zalando

