While 88.1% of niche shoppers purchased niche products from clothing specialists like ASOS and Next in the past 12 months, according to the publisher's monthly survey of 2,000 respondents conducted in April 2023, 71.1% feel that not enough retailers stock niche ranges, while 76.1% feel that there are fewer options available for niche clothing ranges than there are for standard sizes.
Therefore it is crucial for mainstream players to invest in their inclusivity and niche range expansion to better appeal to consumers.
Key Highlights
- Niche clothing shoppers want brands to extend the sizing of core ranges in order to have more choice and shop the latest trends
- Brands must better faciliate the process of shopping for niche sizes by providing specific styling advice and more accurate clothing measurements
- Adaptive clothing remains a largely untouched market, which brands have significant opportunity to capitalize on
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the key trends shaping the niche clothing market and what innovative brands are doing to stay ahead
- Understand how the niche clothing market is evolving and the hurdles brands will face in the near future
- Understand consumer sentiment surrounding niche clothing in the UK and what this means for apparel brands' next steps.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
KEY TRENDS
- Brands extend core size ranges in a bid to be more inclusive
- Sportswear players hone in on women's health to boost sports participation
- Apparel brands are becoming more accessible to disabled consumers
- Petite and tall female shoppers still remain largely underserved
UK CONSUMER SURVEY DATA
- Niche Categories Purchased
- Retailer Types Used to Purchase Niche Clothing
- Attitudes Towards Purchasing Niche Clothing
BRANDS IN FOCUS
- Tommy Hilfiger
- ASOS
- Good American
- Seraphine
- Savage x Fenty and Skims
BRANDS TO WATCH
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Adidas
- ASOS
- Beyond Nine
- Bump Milk
- Dorothy Perkins
- Ganni
- Good American
- H&M
- Long Tall Sally
- Marks Spencer
- Miss Selfridge
- Modibodi
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- Nobody's Child
- Oya Femtech Apparel
- Puma
- Reiss
- Rixo
- Savage x Fenty
- Seraphine
- Skims
- The Boohoo Group
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Topshop
- UGG
- Uniqlo
- Very
- Victoria's Secret
- Von Ruz
- Whistles
- Yitty
- Zalando
