Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Total Buyback Ticker/s: PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS) Date of Purchase: 30 June 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 40,618 Shares Average Price Paid Per Share: 36.09 USD Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 30 June 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 30,671 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,850 pence 36.24 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,808 pence 35.70 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,840 pence 36.11 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 30 June 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 2,511 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 36.02 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 36.02 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 36.02 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 30 June 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 7,436 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 36.20 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 35.55 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 36.02 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 54.93 USD 43.07 GBP which was calculated as of 27 June 2023. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 189,257,179 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 21,699,571 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

