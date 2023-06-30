Goose Creek Candle Company: Strawberry Shortcake X Goose Creek Launches Scented Candle Collaboration

A wonderfully sweet collection just in time for summer

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Goose Creek has officially launched its latest branded collection, Strawberry Shortcake. Inspired by the classic characters, Goose Creek has encapsulated the sweet fragrances of Strawberry Shortcake and her friends in Strawberryland: Lemon Meringue, Blueberry Muffin, Orange Blossom, Raspberry Tart, and Custard.

Strawberry Shortcake X Goose Creek

Strawberry Shortcake x Goose Creek Scented Candle Collaboration

This collection is the latest branded launch for Goose Creek, following the Scooby-Doo Valentine's Day and Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 collaborations. "We were delighted to work with Strawberry Shortcake to create this unique line of fragrances," says Tamara Meece, President of Goose Creek Home Fragrance. "We had so much fun with this collaboration and are thrilled to share the Strawberry Shortcake collection with our customers. I am eager to share more exciting collaborations very soon. I hope the fragrances we create transport you to a happy memory in your life, as they do for me and my family."

At Goose Creek, quality still comes first, as each candle is made to surpass the highest industry standards. Their candles are proudly made in the USA with 100% lead-free cotton wicks and without harmful, banned chemicals. Visit Goose Creek's website at www.goosecreekcandle.com to see the full Strawberry Shortcake collection, along with everyday and flameless fragrance options.

Contact Information

Leann Meece

Public Relations

support@goosecreekinc.com

8007751388

Related Images

Strawberry Shortcake X Goose Creek

Strawberry Shortcake x Goose Creek Scented Candle Collaboration Strawberry Shortcake x Goose Creek brand collaboration

Strawberry Shortcake x Goose Creek Scented Candle Collaboration

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=En4LzukuXqs

SOURCE: Goose Creek

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765022/Strawberry-Shortcake-X-Goose-Creek-Launches-Scented-Candle-Collaboration