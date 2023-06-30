DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM 30-Jun-2023 / 19:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 29 June 2023. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice published on 5 June 2023 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast, other than resolution number one which was not proposed to the meeting due to the accounts not yet being finalised. END Enquiries: -- Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

