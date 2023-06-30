Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 21:25
Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM 
30-Jun-2023 / 19:52 GMT/BST 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Results of AGM 
The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 29 June 2023. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice 
published on 5 June 2023 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast, other than resolution number one which was not 
proposed to the meeting due to the accounts not yet being finalised. 
 
enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 254808 
EQS News ID:  1670517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 14:52 ET (18:52 GMT)


