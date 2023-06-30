DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM 30-Jun-2023 / 19:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 29 June 2023. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice published on 5 June 2023 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast, other than resolution number one which was not proposed to the AGM due to the accounts not being finalised. END Enquiries: -- Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

