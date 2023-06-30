Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
28.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,324 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 21:28
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM 
30-Jun-2023 / 19:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") 
 
Results of AGM 
The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 29 June 2023. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice 
published on 5 June 2023 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast, other than resolution number one which was not 
proposed to the AGM due to the accounts not being finalised. 
 
END 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Enquiries:         -- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 254809 
EQS News ID:  1670519 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 14:56 ET (18:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
