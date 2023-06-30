Anzeige
Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 
30-Jun-2023 / 20:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
 
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JUNE 2023 
 
FCA DOCUMENT VIEWING FACILITY 
 
 
The Company announces that, in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed at the at the 
Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on 29 June 2023, other than those related to the ordinary business of 
the AGM, have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and will be available 
on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. 
 
 
END 
 
 
 
 
Enquiries:       -- 
Alina Holdings Plc 
          enquiries@alina-holdings.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 254810 
EQS News ID:  1670521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 15:01 ET (19:01 GMT)

