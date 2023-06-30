DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM 30-Jun-2023 / 20:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ALINA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE COMPANY") ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JUNE 2023 FCA DOCUMENT VIEWING FACILITY The Company announces that, in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed at the at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on 29 June 2023, other than those related to the ordinary business of the AGM, have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and will be available on the Company's website, www.alina-holdings.com. END Enquiries: -- Alina Holdings Plc enquiries@alina-holdings.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Category Code: RAG TIDM: ALNA LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 Sequence No.: 254810 EQS News ID: 1670521 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 15:01 ET (19:01 GMT)