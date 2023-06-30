Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 23, 2023, it has closed its oversubscribed private placement of 14,160,000 units at $0.05 per unit for total gross proceeds of $708,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant authorizing the purchase of one additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until June 30, 2025.

In connection with the private placement, the Corporation paid cash finder's fees to PI Financial Corp. an arm's length party, totaling $12,100 and issued 240,200 common share purchase warrants ("Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Warrant share until June 30, 2024.

All securities issued under the offering are subject to statutory hold periods expiring on November 1, 2023.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital, exploration expenditures and repayment of outstanding receivables.

Although conditionally approved this offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

