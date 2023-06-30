MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it was notified on June 28, 2023 by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the company is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the company's ordinary shares was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of MariaDB's ordinary shares from the NYSE.

The company intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to regain compliance with the applicable NYSE continued listing standards. The company can regain compliance at any time within a six-month cure period following its receipt of the NYSE notice if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, MariaDB's ordinary shares had a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the applicable calendar month.

MariaDB's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and will continue to trade on the NYSE during the cure period, subject to the company's compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

