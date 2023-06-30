Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Announces Termination of Promotional Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (OTC PINK:BGADF) announces that it has terminated its previously announced (March 20, 2023) agreement with RazorPitch Inc. for marketing and investor relations services. The agreement was terminated on April 11, 2023, and the Company has not received any services from RazorPitch Inc. since the time of termination.

