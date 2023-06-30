Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023

WKN: A2DNV3 | ISIN: CA1089093001 | Ticker-Symbol: B7LM
Frankfurt
30.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,002
-4,55 %
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 22:38
Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Announces Termination of Promotional Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (OTC PINK:BGADF) announces that it has terminated its previously announced (March 20, 2023) agreement with RazorPitch Inc. for marketing and investor relations services. The agreement was terminated on April 11, 2023, and the Company has not received any services from RazorPitch Inc. since the time of termination.

For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca
(604) 424-8131

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764863/Brigadier-Announces-Termination-of-Promotional-Marketing-Agreement

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
