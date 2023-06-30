Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 juin/June 2023) - Straightup Resources Inc. (ST) has announced a name and symbol change to Battery X Metals Inc. (BATX) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 25,768,621 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on July 6, 2023.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 5, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Straightup Resources Inc. (ST) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Battery X Metals Inc. (BATX) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 25 768 621 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 6 juillet 2023.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 5 juillet 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 6 juillet/July 2023 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 7 juillet/July 2023 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue le 6 juillet/July 2023 New Name/ Nouveau Nom: Battery X Metals Inc. New Symbol/ Nouveau Symbole: BATX NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 07135M 10 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 07135M 10 4 1 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: ST Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 86258H100/CA86258H1001

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.