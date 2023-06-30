Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSXV:TRL.H) (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2023.
A total of 32,866,471 (37.084%) of the common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting.
All of the matters brought forth at the Meeting were approved, including the election, as directors of the Corporation, of the three nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 19, 2023. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.
(i) Number of Directors
Setting the number of directors at three:
Votes For
Percentage (%)
Votes Against
Percentage (%)
32,864,770
99.995
1,701
0.005
(ii) Election of Directors
Votes For
Percentage (%)
Votes Withheld
Percentage (%)
John W. Stanton
23,991,118
88.542
3,104,595
11.458
Bradley J. Horwitz
23,991,127
88.542
3,104,586
11.458
Mark Kroloff
24,148,329
89.122
2,947,384
10.878
(iii) Say-on-Pay
To approve, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers:
Votes For
Percentage (%)
Votes Against
Percentage (%)
Votes Withheld
Percentage (%)
26,158,902
96.543
930,060
3.432
6,751
0.025
(iv) Say-on-Frequency
To approve, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers:
Frequency
Number of Votes
Percentage (%)
Every year
6,034,281
22.270
Every 2 years
520
0.002
Every 3 years
21,060,912
77.728
Abstain
0
0
(v) Appointment of Auditor
The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Corporation's auditor and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration:
Votes For
Percentage (%)
Votes Withheld
Percentage (%)
32,865,360
99.997
1,111
0.003
About Trilogy International Partners Inc.
TIP Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC") which was formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.
Prior to the disposal of its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia, Trilogy LLC was a provider of wireless voice and data and fixed broadband communications services including local, international long distance and roaming services. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.
For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Erik Mickels
425-458-5900
Erik.Mickels@trilogy-international.com
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765049/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders