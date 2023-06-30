Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSXV:TRL.H) (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2023.

A total of 32,866,471 (37.084%) of the common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting.

All of the matters brought forth at the Meeting were approved, including the election, as directors of the Corporation, of the three nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 19, 2023. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.

(i) Number of Directors

Setting the number of directors at three:

Votes For Percentage (%) Votes Against Percentage (%) 32,864,770 99.995 1,701 0.005

(ii) Election of Directors

Votes For Percentage (%) Votes Withheld Percentage (%) John W. Stanton 23,991,118 88.542 3,104,595 11.458 Bradley J. Horwitz 23,991,127 88.542 3,104,586 11.458 Mark Kroloff 24,148,329 89.122 2,947,384 10.878

(iii) Say-on-Pay

To approve, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers:

Votes For Percentage (%) Votes Against Percentage (%) Votes Withheld Percentage (%) 26,158,902 96.543 930,060 3.432 6,751 0.025

(iv) Say-on-Frequency

To approve, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers:

Frequency Number of Votes Percentage (%) Every year 6,034,281 22.270 Every 2 years 520 0.002 Every 3 years 21,060,912 77.728 Abstain 0 0

(v) Appointment of Auditor

The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Corporation's auditor and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration:

Votes For Percentage (%) Votes Withheld Percentage (%) 32,865,360 99.997 1,111 0.003

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

TIP Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC") which was formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Prior to the disposal of its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia, Trilogy LLC was a provider of wireless voice and data and fixed broadband communications services including local, international long distance and roaming services. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

