Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL0X | ISIN: CA89621T1084 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 23:02
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSXV:TRL.H) (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2023.

A total of 32,866,471 (37.084%) of the common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting.

All of the matters brought forth at the Meeting were approved, including the election, as directors of the Corporation, of the three nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 19, 2023. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.

(i) Number of Directors

Setting the number of directors at three:

Votes For

Percentage (%)

Votes Against

Percentage (%)

32,864,770

99.995

1,701

0.005

(ii) Election of Directors

Votes For

Percentage (%)

Votes Withheld

Percentage (%)

John W. Stanton

23,991,118

88.542

3,104,595

11.458

Bradley J. Horwitz

23,991,127

88.542

3,104,586

11.458

Mark Kroloff

24,148,329

89.122

2,947,384

10.878

(iii) Say-on-Pay

To approve, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers:

Votes For

Percentage (%)

Votes Against

Percentage (%)

Votes Withheld

Percentage (%)

26,158,902

96.543

930,060

3.432

6,751

0.025

(iv) Say-on-Frequency

To approve, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers:

Frequency

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Every year

6,034,281

22.270

Every 2 years

520

0.002

Every 3 years

21,060,912

77.728

Abstain

0

0

(v) Appointment of Auditor

The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Corporation's auditor and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration:

Votes For

Percentage (%)

Votes Withheld

Percentage (%)

32,865,360

99.997

1,111

0.003

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

TIP Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC") which was formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Prior to the disposal of its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia, Trilogy LLC was a provider of wireless voice and data and fixed broadband communications services including local, international long distance and roaming services. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Erik Mickels
425-458-5900
Erik.Mickels@trilogy-international.com
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765049/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.